2021 ‘Heart-To-Heart’ DWTS Is Going Virtual

This year, Yankton’s “Heart to Heart” Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) contestants plan to dance their way into the community’s homes as well as its hearts with a COVID-safe virtual format.
The benefit is for River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) and is being hosted on their website where donations are already being accepted, Stacy Starzl Hansen, executive director of RCDVC, told the Press & Dakotan.
“The competition has already started for the dancers,” she said. “They are busy working on getting their pledges and getting the community involved.”
Photos of the couples along with their bios and up-to-date fundraising progress are also available on the website.
The theme for this year’s performances is popular songs from favorite movies or music videos, Starzl Hansen said.
“On Feb. 7-21, we will post their dances live so everyone in the community will get to see the dances that they put together on their own,” she said. “I have gotten to see a few of them and they are amazing. They went beyond my wildest dreams in what they could do virtually.”
Event organizers will also share DWTS developments on the RCDVC Facebook page, Starzl Hansen said.
Donations must be received by Feb. 21.
“Viewers can watch the videos over and over again until the 21st,” she said. “After the 21st, they’ll be taken down.”
Starzl Hansen also assured fans that Matt Hunhoff will reprise his role of emcee this year.
Each year, couples aim to raise $5,000 in pledges for Yankton’s domestic violence center. The team that raises the most wins bragging rights and a trophy, Starzl Hansen said.
“Last year’s trophy winners were Dr. Jill Sternquist and Jason Nelson,” she said. “We’ll have a video of them passing that trophy off to this year’s winners.”
The event’s 2021 competitors are:
• Det. Joe and Ashley Erickson
• Dr. Jeremy Kudera and his 9-year-old daughter, Jordyn
• Nick and Ginny Moser
• Brady and Jill Muth
• Rob and Amber Ness
DWTS has always been a live, in-person event, and organizers were a little daunted at the idea of hosting it in a virtual arena, Starzl Hansen said.
“We didn’t know if we should even have this event,” she said. “We thought, ‘How do we do this dancing — that we’ve always done live — virtually?’”
“We called a few people that were nominated last year by other dancers and those that had attended DWTS,” she said. “It did not take any convincing. Our dancers were very excited to participate.”
With the dancers selected, event organizers decided to tackle the virtual format, Starzl Hansen said.
“I’m very happy that we decided to go that route,” she said. “The dancers went above and beyond what we expected, and they’re going to give everyone in the community an amazing show.”
The money raised by this event goes to RCDVC’s unrestricted funding, which helps pay for things that grants don’t cover, Starzl Hansen said.
“The dollars that the community is pledging is going to help River City Domestic Violence Center for the year to come, to help victims that are in safe haven or that are trying to escape domestic abuse, human trafficking or sexual assault, work through their healing journey,” she said.
Because many survivors of abuse arrive literally with nothing but the clothes on their backs, unrestricted funds are essential to giving them a good start, she said.
“Sometimes, they come here with specific needs for things that they weren’t able to bring with them, and grants don’t pay for that,” she said. “With unrestricted funds, we can help with things like clothing, medication, a hotel or a cab ride.”
In 2020, RCDVC helped 310 victims, including 263 women and 47 men, and 43 victims of sexual assault.
The shelter gave 1,264 nights of safe haven, 445 of which were for children.
Total crisis calls for 2020 were 845.
RCVDC provided a total of 6,685 services in 2020.
Those other services can include accompanying survivors to sexual assault examinations, legal or medical advocacy, or court accompaniment with protection orders, Starzl Hansen said.
“I want the community to know — even individuals who may be at home — that we’re still here,” she said. “We’re still providing all those services, we have never stopped.
“It just looks different and will be different for a little while, but we hope to get back to normal soon.”
Sponsors include: Yankton Medical Clinic; Roger’s Pharmacy; Marlow, Woodward and Huff; Academy of Dance; First National Bank of Omaha and Mount Marty Lancers.
For more information visit, www.yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com/h2hdwts.html or go the River city Domestic Violence Center Facebook page.
