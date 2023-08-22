With a little helpful grant money, a local school that has provided Catholic education and care for 140 years is ready to offer that to some of the youngest community members.
Part of the project to create Sacred Heart School (SHS) Daycare, or Crusader Care, hinged on receiving some federal grant money made available by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
In January, Noem approved $12.5 million in federal grant money through the American Rescue Plan specifically for the expansion and startup of new childcare facilities in the state.
Managed by the state Department of Social Services (DSS), the grant assists qualifying facilities with various needs, including items required to meet state licensing requirements, classroom furniture, payroll and benefit expenses and insurance, according to the DSS.
Previously, daycare services at the St. Benedict Catholic Church campus on West City Limits Road were provided by the Boys & Girls Club through its Academy program.
Now, SHS has expanded that, said Liz Koerner, an SHS alumna, junior kindergarten teacher, lead teacher and head of the Daycare Committee.
“In the gym where the Academy used to be, we have our K-through-five after-school care,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “In one of the classrooms in the early childhood wing, we have our extended care, which is our 3- to 5-year-olds that need a place to go when preschool gets done at 11 a.m.”
In June, SHS anticipates opening its infant and toddler room, making summer care available for children ages 0-12 at its facility year-round.
Since the facility is state licensed and registered, staff must follow state-required ratios for daycare, Brooke Madsen, daycare director and also an SHS alumna, told the Press & Dakotan.
All licensed and registered daycare centers or school-aged programs in the state must have one staff member for every five children under the age of 3, one staff member for every 10 children ages 3-4 and one staff member for every 15 children ages 5 and up, according to the DSS.
The total grant amount awarded to SHS for its startup daycare facility was $332,000, she said.
“We (got) a really nice playground and fencing,” Madsen said. “And they paid for everything from kick balls and jump ropes to art supplies and classroom furniture.”
Also, the school qualified for help with salaries and benefits for the first six months, Koerner added.
The idea for more daycare options for SHS families began with the need for daycare coverage for its 3- to 5-year-olds who are only in school for a half-day, Koerner said.
“We realized that a lot of those preschool and junior kindergarten parents could not come over that lunch hour to pick them up and swap them back and forth across town,” she said. “We needed care for that age group.”
SHS administrators were unable to arrange for coverage for its 3- to 5-year-olds through the Academy program, Laura Haberman, principal of Sacred Heart School at both the elementary and middle school, told the Press & Dakotan.
Conversations about SHS starting its own daycare program began about 10 years ago, she said.
“Three years ago, we did our strategic plan,” Haberman said. “That really showed the interest from the school and the parish that they were interested in providing a daycare service to the community.”
One marker in the journey occurred a few years ago when Mount Marty University (MMU) closed its on-campus daycare.
“We thought, ‘This is our time,’” Koerner said, “(But) the partnership just didn’t work out.”
No further opportunities arose, but then the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on any plans for a daycare facility for the next few years, she said.
“When this grant popped up for startup daycares, it was like, ‘Now’s our time. We know there’s a need. Now we have some funding,’” Koerner said. “So, this is all the parts of the puzzle coming together for us.”
Currently, only SHS students are registered at the daycare, but the goal is to serve the whole community, Koerner said.
“In the Yankton region, there are 2.7 children for every available daycare spot,” she said. “That shows what the need is in our area.”
SHS daycare’s available spaces for full-time 3-year-olds and older, and also next year’s summer care, are open to the community.
“Sacred Heart School has always worked to meet the family needs,” Haberman said. “Our early childhood sessions have ebbed and flowed to the needs of our families. So (we) have this additional extended care now for families so they don’t have to do that midday transport.”
For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/a/yanktoncatholic.org/yshs/elementary/early-childhood-program.
