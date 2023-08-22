Sacred Heart
One of Sacred Heart School’s (SHS) updated daycare rooms. Many items for the children were funded through a grant designed to increase the number of daycare options in the state. From left: Liz Koerner, SHS junior kindergarten teacher, lead teacher and head of the Daycare Committee; Laura Haberman, SHS principal of both the elementary and middle school and Brooke Madsen, SHS daycare director.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

With a little helpful grant money, a local school that has provided Catholic education and care for 140 years is ready to offer that to some of the youngest community members.

Part of the project to create Sacred Heart School (SHS) Daycare, or Crusader Care, hinged on receiving some federal grant money made available by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

