As more people are adapting to a new work-from-home or remote location because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, scammers are trying to take advantage of the situation. Working from home can actually put businesses at risk.
The threats of ransomware attacks and identity theft skyrocketed during the pandemic. Many people are unaware of the hazards, because working remotely is a different way to connect.
Better Business Bureau (BBB) and SDN Communications are partnering to bring businesses in South Dakota the latest information and education about identity theft and ransomware, as well as cybersecurity tips for protecting your employees and your organization’s sensitive data. This is a free event on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 8-10 a.m. (CDT).
For more information, call 605-271-2067.
