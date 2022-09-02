Area Sees Several Motorcycle, ATV Accidents In One Week

Local authorities have had a busy week responding to motorcycle and ATV accidents.
According to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, five such accidents were reported throughout the week, with three of them coming Friday alone.
“Around noon at 8th and Broadway, the operator of a small motorcycle lost control and took a spill,” he said. “He was transported to (Avera) Sacred Heart (Hospital) with non-life-threatening injuries. The second call was at 10 minutes til five at 448th (Avenue) and 305th Street, where a single motorcycle had a mishap. First responders did not make it to the scene on that one — they ended up transporting by private vehicle. Then at 5:18 p.m., first responders and the fire department were called to 451st (Avenue) and 305th Street just outside of Volin where a side-by-side ATV lost control and rolled. The occupants were belted but one sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Yankton County to Avera Sacred Heart.”
Another accident occurred Wednesday on the Human Services Center property.
“A small motorcycle lost control and hit a curb,” Nickles said. “The driver was thrown and he was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.”
A fifth accident at the intersection of 3rd Street and Linn Street on Wednesday involved a motorcycle. No injuries were reported.
Nickles said this was somewhat of an unusual week.
“We don’t get that many motorcycle accidents throughout the year, so it’s unusual we’ll have a whole year’s worth in one week,” he said. “We always want everybody to watch out for the motorcycle riders, but motorcycle riders (need to be) careful on your own and wear a helmet.”
