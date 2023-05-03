100 Years Ago
Friday, May 4, 1923
• Yankton generally gets about two feet of rain in a year, and the average temperature is around 47 degrees, according to tabulations prepared by Observer W.H. Fallon, covering the half century since 1873 when the weather office was established here.
• “The March of the Boy Scouts,” composed by Mrs. Ruby Francis Montgomery of Wakonda, has been approved by the National Boy Scout board as the official march for the organization in America. The music has been printed in sheet form and will appear in the next issue of Scouting, the official Boy Scout magazine.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 4, 1948
• Mrs. Carroll Anderson of Meckling is resting comfortably at her rural residence following a freak accident there Sunday. Mrs. Anderson sustained a broken leg and was treated at a Vermillion hospital. She fell over a saddle while the Andersons were unloading a horse at their farm.
• Many people have noticed this week that the brick railing of the cupola on the roof of the Yankton county courthouse is being removed by workmen who are renovating the roof of the building. The removal was necessary for proper installation of the new copper roofing.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 4, 1973
• Yankton National Guardsmen who are credited with saving perhaps more than 20 lives the night of the disastrous Rapid City flood last summer will be officially presented the Army Commendation Medal, with Valor, at special activities at Rapid City. The two, Curt Peterka and Aubrey Sylvester, were in Rapid City the night of the flood and set out in a military vehicle to aid persons caught in rapidly rising flood waters.
• The signal lights at Broadway and Eighth St. have been working since late Thursday afternoon after the contractor on the wiring job for the State Highway Department, Donovan Construction Co., Sioux City, put some waterproofing around some of the wiring on the detector loop of Broadway.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 4, 1998
• A Rapid City group has begun organizing a petition drive that seeks to legalize marijuana in South Dakota. A task force of 30 people will work to gather the 15,581 signatures required to put the proposal to a statewide vote, said Inila Wakan, who is affiliated with the Green Party. If the required signatures are obtained, the measure would be on the ballot in the fall of 2000.
• Three weeks ago, it was obvious the Mount Marty Lancers were not going to win their third consecutive South Dakota-Iowa Conference baseball championship after losing six straight conference games. The Lancers made amends for an unusually rocky conference season by winning the SDIC Tournament with a 9-3 victory over regular season champ Huron University Saturday at Mitchell’s Caldwell Park.
