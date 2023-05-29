POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Because of the Memorial Day holiday, the arrest report was not available at press time.
INCIDENTS
• The police department received a report at 2:14 p.m. Friday of theft on Picotte Street.
• The police department received a report at 2:02 a.m. Saturday of theft on Burleigh Street.
• The police department received a report at 8:14 a.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 8:43 a.m. Saturday of theft and vandalism on W. 23rd Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:49 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Mulberry Street.
• The police department received a report at 1:04 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Linn Street.
• The police department received a report at 8:54 p.m. of disorderly conduct on Douglas Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 11:04 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on E. 15th Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:07 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle shooting a “popper” gun at other cars on 15tth Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:41 p.m. Saturday of a theft on E. Third Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:47 p.m. Saturday go a possible sex crime on Park Street.
• The police department received a report at 7:50 a.m. Sunday of a theft on Walnut Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:01 a.m. Sunday of a threat of harm or violence on W. 12th Street.
• The police department received a report at 1:30 p.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on W. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 2:22 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 9:03 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Summit Street.
• The police department received a report at 9:30 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 3:14 a.m. Monday of possible domestic violence on Douglas Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 3:51 a.m. Monday of a vehicle pursuit on Eighth Street,
• The police department received a report at 10:50 a.m. Monday of possible domestic violence on E. Francis Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:16 p.m. Monday from Douglas Avenue of a possible escape from the federal prison camp. According to an early report, a prisoner got into a vehicle, described as a white Chevrolet Malibu with Nebraska dealer plates, and headed toward Douglas. However, when police arrived, the prisoner had already been detained by federal officials.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
