A casual reception honoring the late Scott Luken, Yankton’s 2021 Citizen of the Year, will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at the large picnic shelter (No. 3) near the baseball field at Riverside Park. The event will run from 10:30 a.m.-noon, with a brief plaque presentation at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The public is invited to stop by and greet Scott’s family.
