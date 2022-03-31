100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 1, 1922
• There will be a triple launching at the river front here as soon as conditions are right. The ferry boat B.A. Douglass has been ready to take to the water for several days; the bridge scow Marion C. is ready, and now the covered barge which will be used by the graders on the Nebraska side is ready to take the plunge. But today the ice from upriver, which was reported as passing Pierre last Tuesday or Wednesday, had not yet showed up here, and the river has fallen so low that launching of the ferryboat is almost impossible.
• Practical jokers had their inning today and their pranks had the sanction of an old-time custom. It is All Fools’ Day, a time when it is perfectly all right to put salt in the sugar bowl or treat your best girl to a bon bon of soap.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 1, 1947
• The appointment of Gene C. Farrell, athletic director at Sioux City high school, to direct and supervise the overall summer baseball program in Yankton was announced late yesterday by Frank Duffy, Executive Secretary of the Yankton Baseball Commission. Farrell, 33, graduate of Yankton college, was selected by the Yankton Baseball Commission after a personal interview Sunday.
• Construction work on Yankton College’s memorial fieldhouse will get underway officially Wednesday morning, when ground-breaking ceremonies are to be held on the campus site at the Lay cottage block on Twelfth and Pine streets at 10 a.m. The historic spade which was used at the ground-breaking of Forbes Hall and Look Hall will be taken from the college museum for use in the ceremonies for the fieldhouse ground-breaking.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 1, 1972
• Robert Roper retired today from the US Army Corps of Engineers after 35 years, 11 months and nine days of federal government service. He is retiring because he did not want to leave Yankton, as he would be asked to do if he stayed with the USACE. He will join the Yankton Concrete Products as plant engineer. He came to Yankton on May 6, 1956 as power plant superintendent at Gavins Point Dam.
• The 9th grade athletes won their section in the Tri-State Basketball Tournament in Sioux Falls last weekend. They were Tom Schwader, Brad Cross, Bob Mjoen, Jim Musil, Bob Clausen, LeRoy Gross, Greg Davitt, Greg Ehresmann, Bob Schultze, Mike Anderson and Keith Burgess.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 1, 1997
• Five weeks after a devastating fire that took one life and caused considerable damage, the Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery are going home this weekend. Since the Feb. 27 blaze, 90 sisters have been living in temporary residence at the South Dakota Human Services Center. Forty Sisters have been housed at Benet Home and the Benedictine Center adjacent to the Monastery.
• Kim Nitz became the first ever NAIA Academic All-American in Mount Marty College women’s basketball history Monday. The senior ended her career 10th in steals and 14th in assists in the Lancer record book.
