CASES DISPOSED: MAY 28-JUNE 3, 2022
James Percle, Wakonda; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield; $25.
Riley Williams, Lennox; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
William Chase Morris, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 405, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kargo John Feimer, 43118 Hwy 52, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Brooklyn Val Boulware, Jefferson; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $348.50.
Lamont Bowden, Wichita Falls, Tex.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Tyler Skyles, Dixon, Mo.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Linda Kathryn Peterson, 2709 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
David Allen Blakey, 310 Pine St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Flaugh, 1021 Walnut Street, Apt. A2, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Travis Ray Joseph, Junior, 602 East 9th Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
David Blakey, 310 Pine St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Ryleigh N. Snodgrass, Hartington, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Janis Leeper, 106 Creekside Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Max Jay Boecker, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Russell Glen Rosemeyer, Ponca, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jordan J. Lightner, 2104 SD Hwy 314, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Casandra Hathaway, 607 Regal Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
William Frazier Bamsey, 1017 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jose DeJesus Ortega III, 1100 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Henry Daniel Marquez, 1005 Cedar St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Luis Arteaga, 310 Maple Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Craig Cornolius Caruthers, 208 Fairway Dr., Yankton; False report to authorities; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; False report to authorities; Recharged by information.
Kloey Faye Ballert, 1310 E. 8th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
William Chase Morris, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 405, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information.
Dillan J. Anderson, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 35, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways.
Sawyer Goeden, Tabor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ronald Johnson, 314 Maple Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $200; License suspended for 30 days.
William Morris, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 405, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Darice Cook, 808 Picotte St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Duane Baas, 410 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Alexis Craft, 1003 Memory Ln., B11, Yankton; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; $132.50.
Jacob Molko, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jose Lopes Blanco, Chicago, Ill.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kimberly Kaye Desmet, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Seat belt violation; $25.
David Allen Blakey, 310 Pine St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Mason Hlavac, 814 Locust St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Naseb Said Warsame, 709 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Blake Lewis Merritt, 109 Bird Dog Dr., Yankton; Operate overweight commercial vehicle; $182.50.
Jan Leroy Brown, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Isaiah Jallow, Elk Point; Careless driving; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
