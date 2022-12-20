PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has awarded over $2.3 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to three projects throughout South Dakota. Alcester, Bridgewater and Brown County will use the monies to help fund community projects that total more than $13 million.
“These types of projects improve the quality of life for South Dakotans in these communities. I am proud we can work together and allow everyone to benefit from these upgrades,” said Steve Westra, Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Commissioner.
CDBG awards include the following:
• The city of Alcester will use a $770,000 grant to assist with improvements to its wastewater treatment plant
• The city of Bridgewater will use a $770,000 grant to assist with sewer improvements
• Brown County will use a $770,000 grant to assist with Aberdeen YMCA Youth Development Center classroom expansion for children under age five
The CDBG program provides funding to local governments to complete projects that improve living conditions. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
