PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has awarded over $2.3 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to three projects throughout South Dakota. Alcester, Bridgewater and Brown County will use the monies to help fund community projects that total more than $13 million.

“These types of projects improve the quality of life for South Dakotans in these communities. I am proud we can work together and allow everyone to benefit from these upgrades,” said Steve Westra, Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Commissioner.

