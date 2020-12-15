County OKs Virus Measure

Yankton County officials are making it clear that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a reality for the area and will for some time.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted 4-1 to adopt an emergency health resolution declaring an emergency in Yankton County and reminding people to continue following CDC guidelines and adhere to social distancing practices.
Commissioner Gary Swensen was the lone vote against the resolution.
Yankton County Director of Emergency Management Paul Scherschligt said that even with recent good news on a vaccine, the pandemic is going to remain a reality for some time.
“It’s important that we keep recognizing the urgency of doing different things to protect (ourselves),” Scherschligt said. “The vaccine came out (Monday), but we’ve got a long road ahead of us before we’re getting rid of this kind of stuff. This is just another step for us as a community and as a county to encourage people to do different safety (precautions).”
He noted that the county has experienced 17 deaths related to the virus.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch made it clear that the resolution serves as a reminder and not a reintroduction of some of the restrictions on businesses levied at other points in the year.
“We’re not closing anything down; we’re not forcing anybody to do this. It’s basically just a reminder to take this seriously and remain vigilant,” Klimisch said.
He added that the reminder is a timely one.
“Complacency builds after a while,” he said. “Everybody wants to get back to our daily lives, but we’re not quite there yet.”
Commissioner Joseph Healy said that the figure of 17 deaths is a bit of a misnomer for the true numbers experienced in Yankton County.
“When people see 17 deceased, there’s people that say, ‘Oh, that’s not so bad,’” Healy said. “It’s important to know that our hospital in town has seen much more than 17 deaths directly related to COVID and they serve a large area.”
He said that the reality has weighed heavily on many of those working at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
“My wife works up at the hospital and she actually records all of the deaths and sends them to the state,” he said. “It’s hard on her just typing the names in. The nurses that are working in ICU, working in the emergency department and working on the COVID floor have seen much more than the 17. It’s exhausting them, emotionally and physically. They watch these people struggle literally on their deathbed with no family members. They are that family member and that emotional support, and it is draining them.”
Healy had a message for those who still refuse to wear masks.
“I’ve heard every excuse in the book as to why not to wear masks,” he said. “It really boils down to there’s certain people that are obstinate to being told what to do. There’s certain people who chalk this up as an infringement on their personal freedom. I just want to say stop being so selfish and think about the people in our health community — the nurses and doctors that are dealing with this — and how it’s affecting them. If you don’t care if you get COVID and get sick, that’s fine, but you’re affecting other people, too. Take it seriously.”
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• approved several entrance applications and a plat.
• discussed a proposed county salary matrix and will continue the discussion at the commission’s final meeting of the year Dec. 29.
• Approved the addition of two members to the Yankton County Historic Preservation Commission.
