The local Sierra Club Discovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Roundtable Room in the Opsahl-Kostel building on 21st St.
Dan Johnson will make a presentation on invasive species in the area. He is a Master Naturalist and is active working with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks to control Common Buckthorn in the state park areas at Lewis and Clark Lake.
