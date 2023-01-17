County Commission Adopts Higher Non-Divisible Load Fees

It’ll be a little costlier to carry overweight, non-divisible loads on county roads come spring thaw.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission unanimously adopted the spring load limits resolution.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy with snow. Low near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 12:09 am
It’ll be a little costlier to carry overweight, non-divisible loads on county roads come spring thaw.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission unanimously adopted the spring load limits resolution.
Commissioner John Marquardt said he would like to see the cost of an annual permit for overweight/oversized, non-divisible loads raised.
“We’ve got a $200 amount for an annual permit,” he said. “I would suggest we move that $200 to $450 for an annual permit. I feel that if someone is going to go out on the road, they’re going to spend that extra $50 versus $150 for a one-time (permit). I think we should take advantage of that issue.”
Non-divisible loads are loads that cannot easily be broken down to shed weight.
No changes were made to the single-trip permit fee of $150.
Load limits throughout the county will largely be the same as they’ve been in the past at 6-tons-per-axle on county roads with a few exceptions:
• 7-tons-per-axle on 430th Avenue from 300th Street north to Highway 46;
• 7-tons-per-axle on 450th Avenue from Highway 50 north to 310th Street;
• Legal load limit on East Side Drive from Highway 50 north 1.5 miles to Whiting Drive;
• Legal load limit on County Road 210/Deer Boulevard north of Highway 50, extending north 3.2 miles to the entrance of Dakota Plains Ag Center.
Additionally, the board also added in a provision to post spring load limits on primary county gravel roads and maintained township gravel roads.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said experience suggests this would be a good move.
“Considering what we had to deal with in 2019, it gives us some flexibility if we have a road that’s falling apart,” he said.
The county saw heavy road damage in 2019 following the March bomb cyclone.
He added that this would be a decision based on the recommendations of the highway superintendent.
“If we’ve got a road that’s falling apart the day after the county meeting, we don’t want to wait two weeks for (the County Commission) to put it in,” he said. “I think (Mike Sedlacek has) all of our faith.”
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Accepted the quarterly reports of several county departments;
• Accepted the reclassification of lieutenants in the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office as captains;
• Advertised supply bids for the Yankton County Highway Department.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.