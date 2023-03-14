Noem: Russian Invasion Of Ukraine ‘Europe’s Fight, Not Ours’
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to reporters March 6 at the Capitol in Pierre. 

 Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight

Gov. Kristi Noem, who’s viewed as a potential Republican presidential or vice presidential candidate, described America’s military aid to Ukraine as a costly strategic mistake.

“It’s pushing Russia into an alliance with China — meaning Russia may soon draw from China’s large weapon arsenal,” Noem told Tucker Carlson of Fox News. Carlson posted Noem’s written responses to a Ukraine questionnaire Monday.

