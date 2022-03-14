Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota fell to their lowest level in nearly seven months, according to Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were 2,919 active cases reported, the first time the number has been below 3,000 since Aug. 23. Since peaking at 36,247 on Jan. 24, active COVID cases in the state have fallen nearly 92%.
The DOH reported 42 new cases Monday, while six new deaths were posted raising the pandemic toll to 2,859.
Yankton County saw its number of total positive cases reduced by two, while one recovery was reported. Active cases in the county fell to 80.
Other statistics from Monday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 88 (0 change); new hospitalizations: 9;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 5.2% (-.7%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (-2/net) — Bon Homme County, +1; Union County, -1; Yankton County, -2;
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change).
In Monday’s weekly update on COVID community spread across South Dakota, the DOH listed just 10 of the state’s 66 counties at high community spread. Locally, Hutchinson, Turner and Union counties were shown at high community spread, while Charles Mix, Douglas and Yankton counties were at moderate community spread and Bon Homme and Clay counties were listed at low community spread.
