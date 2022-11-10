The Yankton Community Library will host Adult Craft Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. This month, attendees will create holiday greeting cards using a Cricut cutting machine.
Various supplies and designs will be provided for crafters to create unique greeting cards just in time for the holiday season. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Cricut machine and laptop, and they will have one available for shared use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.