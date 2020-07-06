Incidents
• A report was received at 2:28 p.m. Thursday of an assault on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 3:35 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 9:15 p.m. Thursday of a gas drive-off in Yankton.
• A report was received at 8:20 a.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on W. 10th St.
• A report was received at 10:11 a.m. Friday of vandalism to a vehicle on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 11:34 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:06 p.m. Friday of the theft of tomato cages on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 10:22 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on Maple St. Sunglasses and perfume were reportedly stolen.
• A report was received at 2:13 a.m. Sunday of the theft of two scooters from a residence on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:20 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:52 a.m. Monday of the theft of a television on W. 23rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:55 a.m. Saturday of a grass fire on Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:42 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Privet St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:37 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary off of 440th Ave.
