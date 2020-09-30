Yankton County saw its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases to date Wednesday with 15 new infections, according to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) in its daily update.
The county’s total of known cases rose to 435, of which 204 (or about 47% of the county’s total COVID infections) were reported in September. It’s the 13th time the county has reported a double-digit increase in daily cases since Aug. 16.
The county also reported 11 new recoveries (342 overall) and one new hospitalization (21). There are 89 active cases.
Meanwhile, South Dakota recorded 392 new infections on the DOH website, along with 418 new recoveries.
No new deaths were reported in the state, with the toll remaining at 223.
Several other counties in the Yankton area reported multiple new infections. Here are summaries of other area South Dakota counties for Wednesday:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (91 total), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 1 new recovery (70), 20 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 7 new cases (184), 1 new hospitalization (41), 3 new recoveries (135), 49 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (568), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 9 new recoveries (524), 38 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (87), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 2 new recoveries (59), 27 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (105), 0 new hospitalizations (10), 3 new recoveries (70), 33 active cases;
• Turner County — 1 new case (168), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 7 new recoveries (134), 32 active cases;
• Union County — 4 new cases (408), 1 new hospitalization (32), 5 new recoveries (343), 58 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website reported four new infections in Knox County (176), two new cases in Cedar County (89) and one new positive test in Dixon County, its 92nd.
In its Wednesday update, the University of South Dakota’s online portal reported 21 active cases (20 students, 1 staff), down one from Tuesday. There were 88 people listed in quarantine (+1), including 13 on campus (no change).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Wednesday according to the DOH website:
• Total Cases — 22,389 (+392);
• Active Cases — 3,658 (-26);
• Recoveries — 18,508 (+418);
• Hospitalizations — 1,549 ever hospitalized (+38); 212 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 269,686 total tests (+3,337); 190,769 individuals tested (+1,623).
In Nebraska, 466 new infections were reported on the DHHS website late Tuesday.
There were also six new deaths, lifting the state toll to 478.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 45,044 (+466);
• Active Cases — 11,368 (+349);
• Recoveries — 33,198 (+111);
• Hospitalizations — 2,315 ever hospitalized (+14); 215 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 618,080 total tests (+7,272); 455943 individuals tested (+3,081).
