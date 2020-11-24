Rural Office of Community Services, Inc., has funds available for damages caused by the 2019 flooding.
Eligibility for the Disaster Relief Supplemental Funds will depend upon determination of the identified needs that have not been reimbursed by FEMA, homeowners insurance, grants or other types of assistance. FEMA reports will be used for verification. A ROCS employee will meet with clients in their communities and/or homes to assess needs. Income eligibility is required.
These funds will be available for the following counties: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Mellette, Todd and Yankton.
Some households are still dealing with after-effects of the flooding. The following are examples of needs but not limited to:
• Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
• Appliances
• Furniture
• Flooring
• Insulation
• Skirting (on Mobile Homes)
• Well Damage
• Duct Work
• Mold Clean Up
• Drywall
• Paint
• Pay contractors to do work needed
• Electrical
• Sump Pumps
• Primary Home Displacement
For an application visit our website, www.ROCSINC.org. For more information please call the Rural Office of Community Services, INC. at 605.384.3883.
Application deadline is June 30, 2021, or until funds are exhausted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.