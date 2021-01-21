• Kelly Cole, 50, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for violation of terms and conditions, and warrants for forgery, grand theft and third-degree burglary.
• Michael English Jr., 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for forgery and two counts of identity theft.
• Troy Glaze, 35, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (domestic).
• Erika Thelen, 39, Utica, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for illegal dumping of solid waste.
• Nina Tallman, 28, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.