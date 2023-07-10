100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 11, 1923
• Over 61 percent of the streets of the city of Yankton, business and residence, will be paved with the completion of present projects, contracted and proposed, according to a check in the office of City Engineer C.H. Conrick. There will be 11 miles of paved streets out of 18 miles of travelled streets estimated in the city.
• Several score of birds summering in Yankton this year are being tagged, and can be identified if they return here next year, or wherever they may go. The work of “banding” them is being done by Dr. H.M. Halverson, local representative of the biological survey of the U.S. department of agriculture, which provides the necessary material and keeps all records.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 11, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 11, 1973
• Yankton High School home economic students for the 1972-73 school year had a total collective income of $37,988.22. The same 106 students spent $32,589.80 during the same period. Miss Ella Bang, home economics teacher, recently released this information, which was garnered from personal budget books kept by the students throughout the academic year. The average student in Home Ec I, II, III, and four senior boys, earned $358.38, and spent $307.45. The majority listed babysitting as the principle means of earning their money, with the rest listing allowances and regular jobs as primary income sources.
• A burglary at George Means Fine Apparel was reported to Yankton police at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday. Entrance was gained by manipulating a lock on a rear door at some time between 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday and taken was $423 in cash and checks.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 11, 1998
• The state Game, Fish and Parks Department is posting signs asking anglers on southeast South Dakota rivers to limit their take of big flathead catfish. Some anglers and bait dealers fear that too many large flatheads were caught two years ago, particularly on a stretch of the Big Sioux River south of Sioux Falls.
• Tabor took a share of the South Central League lead with a 12-4 win over Freeman Friday night. Tabor slammed four home runs, led by two shots from Kelly Heller.
