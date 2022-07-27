An arrest has been made in several vehicle break-ins and thefts that occurred in Yankton Tuesday.
According to a press release from Yankton Police Department (YPD) Commander Monty Rothenberger, the YPD took several “theft from unlocked vehicle” reports in the 1200 and 1100 block of Walnut and Cedar streets.
“During these thefts keys were stolen from a vehicle and that vehicle was later stolen in the afternoon of 7/26,” the release said. “An officer located this stolen vehicle near 19th and Peninah. A traffic stop was conducted and three juvenile subjects fled from the vehicle. All three were later apprehended.”
The press release added, “Further investigation was done and items were found from thefts that had not been reported. YPD encourages people to call if they live in the area or vicinity of Cedar, from the 1000 block to the 1500 block and are missing items out of their vehicle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.