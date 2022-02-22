PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is currently developing the South Dakota State Rail Plan and Rail Investment Guide (SRP/RIG) and will be hosting four meetings across the state to provide introductory information and gather feedback from the public and stakeholders.
The meetings will take place in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Aberdeen, and Rapid City.
Here is a list of the area meeting dates, locations and times.
• Sioux Falls — Monday, Feb. 28, 6-7:30 p.m. CT, Downtown Library Meeting Room A/B, 200 N. Dakota Ave.
• Mitchell — Tuesday, March 1, 6-7:30 p.m. CT, James Valley Community Center, 300 W. 1st Ave.
In addition to the in-person meetings noted above, an online, self-guided meeting experience will be available from Feb. 28-April 3, 2022. Individuals who are unable to attend a meeting in person are encouraged to participate in the online meeting, which can be found at www.SouthDakotaSRP.com.
The SRP/RIG will describe the state’s vision, goals, and objectives related to rail transportation for the next four years and beyond.
