PIERRE — South Dakota native and author Joseph Bottum will be the featured speaker at this year’s South Dakota State Historical Society’s 2023 History Conference and Governor’s Awards for History. The event will take place April 21-22, at the Pierre Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

Bottum is a faculty member at Dakota State University looking into the ethical dimensions of the computer revolution. Born in Vermillion and raised in Pierre, he has philosophy degrees from Georgetown University and Boston College, served as an editor for “The Weekly Standard,” “First Things,” and has published several books on poetry, religion and numerous essays on American culture. He recently delivered the graduation poem at Princeton University. Bottum will speak at the Saturday afternoon luncheon about how history and place provide our moral compass as a society.

