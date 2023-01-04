PIERRE — Wildlife Forever is pleased to welcome South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) as the newest state host for the Art of Conservation® Fish Art Contest. South Dakota students in kindergarten through 12th grade can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors and prizes.
South Dakota state winners will be chosen by a panel of judges from GFP and their partner organizations. First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected in four grade categories:
• Kindergarten-3rd grade,
State winners will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top honors.
“We are proud to add South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks as a state host. Angling is a way of life in South Dakota, and we are looking forward to exposing more students to the joys of fishing and the importance of conservation through Fish Art,” said Addison Motta, Education and Communications Manager at Wildlife Forever.
GFP provides management of parks, fisheries, and wildlife resources to conserve the state’s outdoor heritage and connect people and families to the outdoors. GFP’s education programs include Fish SD, a program focused on basic fishing skills and an appreciation for the sport of angling designed for grades 4-12.
“Hosting the Fish Art Contest is a great opportunity to include a new cross-curricular program to our repertoire. The program allows us to reach students through art, writing, and science in situations where their outdoor access may be limited,” said Laurie Root, Community Program Naturalist at GFP.
The deadline to enter the contest is Feb. 28, 2022. Students and educators should visit www.FishArt.org for entry forms and contest rules. To host the Fish Art or Songbird Art Contest in your state, contact Wildlife Forever for more details.
About the Fish Art Program: The award-winning Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation Fish Art® Contest, is supported by Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, International Game Fish Association, the USDA Forest Service, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, and National Fish Habitat Partnership. Bringing youth, art, and conservation together, the Fish Art program is free to enter. Visit www.FishArt.org.
About Wildlife Forever: Our mission is to conserves America’s outdoor heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 96% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Join Today and learn more about the Art of Conservation® Fish Art Contest™ and Songbird Art Contest™, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at www.WildlifeForever.org.
