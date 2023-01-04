PIERRE — Wildlife Forever is pleased to welcome South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) as the newest state host for the Art of Conservation® Fish Art Contest. South Dakota students in kindergarten through 12th grade can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors and prizes.

South Dakota state winners will be chosen by a panel of judges from GFP and their partner organizations. First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected in four grade categories:

