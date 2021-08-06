City Domestic Calls Up

By Rob Nielsen
A trend that was noted in the midst of lockdowns last year is continuing to manifest itself in 2021.
According to Chief of Police Jason Foote, the Yankton Police Department is still fielding a high number of domestic incident calls.
Foote said Yankton saw a fairly substantial rise in overall calls from 2019 to 2020, but only a slight rise in cases forwarded to the Yankton County State’s Attorney.
“When you compare the number of family domestic calls for service from 2019 to 2020, we had an increase of calls from 240 in 2019 to 292 in 2020,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Out of the 292, 167 cases were sent to the State’s Attorney’s office for review or charges. That number is only up from 163 cases in 2019. This increase could be due to issues associated with COVID.”
He said cases that get forwarded to the State’s Attorney are ones where probable cause was found to arrest at least one of the individuals involved.
However, Foote said that while calls for service in 2021 are trending up, one key umber may be going in the opposite direction.
“Half way through the year we have responded to 180 calls for service that are related to family domestics, so that number seems to be trending upward,” he said. “The number of cases going to the State’s Attorney at the half way point of the year seems to be trending down at 70 cases.”
He said that it’s hard to paint the rise in overall calls as strictly because of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t say that there a specific factor to the increase, but I believe COVID has caused tension during this time but this is not the only factor,” he said. “Making the public aware of domestic violence and that it should not be tolerated could be a factor in the increased calls for service getting law enforcement to intervene before things turn to physical assault.”
Nationwide, domestic violence reports rose sharply during the pandemic.
In February, the Council on Criminal’s National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice released an impact report titled “COVID-19 and Domestic Violence Trends.”
Its findings stated “based on a review of 12 U.S. studies, most of which included data from multiple cities, shows that domestic violence incidents increased 8.1% after jurisdictions imposed pandemic-related lockdown orders.”
The report further concluded “that COVID-19 left parents and children confined to their homes, cut off from friends, neighbors, colleagues, and others who might have reported signs of abuse and violence and intervened to help potential victims escape violent situations.”
In Yankton, Foote said the YPD continues to work with its community partners to help tackle the problem.
“The efforts of the River City Domestic Violence Center who partners with the Yankton Police Department to educate and encourage others if they see something, say something has been effective,” he said. “Participating with the River City Domestic Violence Center on a victim centered approach to addressing issues involved in domestic violence cases. Working to help educate the public on what domestic violence can look like before it escalates to physical violence.”
He added the public can also play its part in helping tackle the ongoing issue of domestic violence.
“With the community’s support, we can partner to help end domestic violence because no one should have to live in fear,” he said.
