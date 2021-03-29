Incidents
• A report was received at 7:47 p.m. Friday of a bond violation on W. 7th St.
• A report was received at 8:52 p.m. Friday of an assault on Summit St.
• A report was received at 1 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on the Mount Marty University campus. Two males were reportedly trying to rip a stop sign out of the ground near the fieldhouse.
• A report was received at 1:38 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:41 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a phone on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a wallet on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 6:13 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a PlayStation on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 7:27 p.m. Saturday of a gas drive-off in Yankton.
• A report was received at 3:46 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a purse on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 10:22 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a refrigerator from an apartment on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 10:51 a.m. Sunday of an assault on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 8:17 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a dart case from a vehicle on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 9:09 a.m. Monday of a bond violation on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:22 p.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle on E. 4th St.
