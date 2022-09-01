In commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Southeast South Dakota Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), United Way of Greater Yankton, and the Yankton Rotary Club are sponsoring a community wide Toiletry Drive to benefit local organizations serving domestic violence victims, those experiencing homeless, and other community members.

All donated items will be distributed to the River City Domestic Violence Center, Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, and the Yankton Contact Center.

