In commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Southeast South Dakota Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), United Way of Greater Yankton, and the Yankton Rotary Club are sponsoring a community wide Toiletry Drive to benefit local organizations serving domestic violence victims, those experiencing homeless, and other community members.
All donated items will be distributed to the River City Domestic Violence Center, Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, and the Yankton Contact Center.
Donations of toiletry supplies are being accepted Sept. 1-9 at Walmart and Rexall Drug in Yankton. High on the wish list are deodorant (men’s and women’s), shampoo and body wash. Other items needed are hand soap, conditioner, toothbrush and toothpaste, feminine products, 3-1 kids’ shampoo, cotton swabs and hairbrushes/combs.
Do not have time to shop for supplies? Monetary donations are being accepted to fill unmet needs and ensure that every person in need receives supplies. Monetary donations can be mailed to United Way of Greater Yankton at 920 Broadway Ave, Suite 1, Yankton, SD. 57078.
Southeast South Dakota RSVP is part of America’s largest network of people over 55 and over, with a growing local membership of over 90 volunteers, who use their passion, time, and talents to benefit over 41 local agencies in the Yankton area. RSVP volunteers will be collecting donated items from the collection points, inventorying, and helping to distribute items to the three benefiting organizations.
For more information, or other ways to get involved, contact United Way of Greater Yankton by phone at 605-665-6766 or email RSVP@yanktonunitedway.org
