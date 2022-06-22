Slither, hop or skitter into the Yankton Community Library on June 27 at 10 a.m. to see the Zoo Man and his live animal friends.
For over 30 years, the Zoo Man has been educating and entertaining the young and young at heart. He uses humor and audience participation in all of his programs.
The animals that you will get to see is kept as a surprise, so look forward to all the possibilities. If you want a chance to interact with the animals, make sure to arrive early to get front row seats — you may be asked to participate.
The Zoo Man will stay after the program, as time allows, for more hands-on learning and a few pictures with his LIVE Animal Friends.
This program is free to attend and there is no registration required. Thanks to the Friends of the Yankton Community Library for sponsoring this event.
You can register for the library’s Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
