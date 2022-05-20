CREIGHTON, Neb. — Avera Creighton Hospital announces the addition of Avel eCare Hospitalist, a virtual health service that supports community hospitals with around-the-clock access to physicians who specialize in the care of hospital patients.
Via secure, high-definition two-way video, eCare Hospitalist offers a 24/7 connection to the eCare team of board-certified physicians and nurses with a goal of providing consistent, high quality care to hospitalized general medical and surgical patients. This is in addition to other Avel eCare services offered in Creighton, including eEmergency and ePharmacy.
“Avera Creighton Hospital is deeply committed to delivering exceptional care to members of our local community,” said Todd Consbruck, president and CEO of Avera Creighton Hospital. “We have a trusted team in Creighton who offer excellent care, and we want to make sure this team has the right resources, support, and tools at their disposal to continue their work day in and day out. By having Avel eCare to augment our current services, we are able to deliver an extra layer of support for our physicians and staff and continue to ensure our patients receive the best care and attention possible. It also helps us keep patients here who might otherwise need to be transferred to a larger facility.”
The Hospitalist team is comprised of internal medicine physicians who specialize in the care of patients during acute illness, as well as experienced registered nurses. Patients may meet the eCare Hospitalist nurse or physician on a real-time video interaction as they collaborate with local medical staff.
The eCare Hospitalist staff can also order lab tests or answer questions about test results, which may help improve efficiency and timeliness of care.
Local staff can request as much or as little support as they need. Patients can be assured that eCare connections are always secure and confidential.
Since it was founded in 1993, Avel eCare has since gradually and purposefully developed one of the most robust telemedicine networks in the United States. With a mission of delivering high quality care to patients when and where it is needed, its team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other medical professionals serve 600-plus facilities in 32 states and have helped local care teams treat millions of patients.
“We look forward to partnering with staff at Avera Creighton Hospital to assist in delivering unmatched telemedicine services 24/7/365. Avel eCare couples sophisticated technology with a spirit of collaboration and partnership – all with the goal of improving access to quality health care,” said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare.
