SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man convicted of Transportation of Child Pornography has been sentenced to federal prison.
According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Joshua Robert Hein, 49, was sentenced Jan. 25, 2021, to 130 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Hein was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 9, 2019. He pleaded guilty on June 26, 2020.
The conviction stemmed from incidents between Nov. 1, 2018, and Feb. 21, 2019, when Hein, using his cell phone and the internet, uploaded graphic image and video files depicting child pornography into his Google account. Hein knew the files contained child pornography.
This case was investigated by South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper prosecuted the case.
Hein was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
