The following events are scheduled at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this coming weekend:
———
———
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11
5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton.
———
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
10-11 a.m. — CICADA HIKE: Join the naturalists for a morning hike along with some fun facts about cicadas. Meet at Gavin’s Nature Trail.
5-6 p.m. — BUTTERFLY SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Meet the naturalists to learn some fun facts about butterflies. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
7-8 p.m. — STEAMBOAT PROGRAM: Join the National Park staff for an informational program about steamboats. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater
———
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
9 a.m. — MORNING STRETCH AND COFFEE: Join the naturalists for a little morning exercise and coffee to start your day. Meet at Gavin’s Beach
9 a.m. and 10 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton
1:30-2:30 p.m. — MAMMAL SCAVENGER HUNT AND WACKY ANIMAL CRAFT: Learn some fun mammal facts and create your own crazy animal. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
6-7 p.m. — PIE IRON COOKING: Learn some campfire cooking recipes and try samples of different types of pie iron cooking. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
———
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14
10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE at Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
