Cedar County in Nebraska has recorded its first two COVID-19 positive cases, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) website reported Tuesday.
The new cases came as Nebraska’s coronavirus case surge continued. The state reported 330 positive tests Monday, the second biggest day of new cases yet during the pandemic. During the past five days, Nebraska has reported 1,573 (47%) of its 3,358 known cases. Approximately 6,700 tests have been conducted during that same five-day period, the HHS website reported.
No other information was available on the Cedar County (county seat: Hartington) cases.
Earlier this month, a positive test had been reported in Cedar County by the HHS, but it was removed upon further investigation.
Knox County (county seat: Center) also has had two positive tests during the pandemic. They were reported several weeks ago.
Meanwhile, South Dakota reported 68 new cases Tuesday to bring its total to 2,313.
No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in either South Dakota or Nebraska, but Nebraska’s toll was adjusted down to 55 after one case was erroneously added to the data. Also, during Tuesday’s media briefing, South Dakota state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said one new death was briefly added to the South Dakota toll early Tuesday, but it was removed when it was determined not to be COIVD-19 related.
Two of the new South Dakota COVID-19 cases were reported in Union County (county seat: Elk Point), giving it 14 known cases during the pandemic.
Yankton County remained at 27 known cases with 22 recovered. The total number of negative tests in the county was 419.
South Dakota reported seven new hospitalizations Tuesday, giving it a pandemic total of 157. The number currently hospitalized rose to 69.
The number of recovered cases in the state stood at 1,392, and 910 cases are currently active.
At the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls (Minnehaha County), 853 employees have tested positive, plus there have been 245 positive tests attributed to close contact with Smithfield personnel,
Nebraska has run a total 20,247 negative tests, while South Dakota has reported 14,299 negative tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.