A longtime former area legislator has passed away in Kansas.
Former South Dakota State Sen. Carrol “Red” Allen has died May 3 at age 87. He served in the Senate from Charles Mix County from 1979-84 and from Yankton County from 1987-1992.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Gove Community Bible Church in Gove, Kansas.
A gravesite burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Lakeview Cemetery in Lake Andes. A reception will follow at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.