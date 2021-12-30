When Bad Weather Looms, YSD Officials Mobilize

Though it is recommended to not drive during a hazardous weather event, the trick for the school district is predicting when and how bad that event will be, often before it starts.
Despite a warm fall, the Yankton School District (YSD) has been faced recently with a couple of tough situations regarding the weather — and not just snow.
In November, high winds caused a late start to school and earlier this month, a day of fog, followed by thunder and lightning storms, snow, rain and sleet, affected the beginning and end of the school day.
YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle, who decides how the school district will react when faced with a weather event, shared with the Press & Dakotan the process he uses to make those calls.
It begins very early on mornings when bad weather is forecast.
“Our first rural buses, which some people don’t realize, leave by 6:30 a.m., and if there are some weather-related road conditions prevailing, they leave even earlier than that,” he said. “Any decision that I make regarding school, I really try hard to make by 6 a.m. so that drivers know, as well as parents and staff.”
On those days, Kindle and Tony Anderson, YSD supervisor of the buses, are usually out driving various roads and highways by about 5 a.m., checking the driving conditions firsthand in Yankton and on rural county roads.
“Our buses can go 15-20 miles north and we go out to the Bon Homme County line,” Kindle said. “South, we are limited by the river, but we get out to Riverside Acres and those areas, and sometimes those side roads out there aren’t very good.”
Along with personally experiencing the driving on school district roads and highways, Kindle said he checks KELO weather and the National Weather Service’s website.
“I also have the availability to call them, which I have done and I do” he said. “I also visit locally with WNAX’s Jerry Oster. He’s really good with a lot of weather (information) and maps that he can quickly look at that I might not have access to.”
Sometimes, Kindle said he contacts the other area superintendents to see what the weather is doing farther out.
“The Friday after Veterans Day, most people probably weren’t aware of it early in the morning, but we had terrible wind and it was snowing at 5:30 a.m.,” he said. “As a matter of fact, it was whiteout conditions, and we had some patches of ice due to the blowing snow sticking to the road.”
Kindle said he knew that the situation would not be any better by the time the school buses were set to head out at 6:30, so he called for a 10 a.m. late start.
“Honestly, it worked out pretty well,” he said. “You could see better by the time our buses went out, and the conditions were much better.”
On Dec. 15, Kindle called a late start and an early release on the same day.
“We had a very unusual situation, and in my time as superintendent, I have never done both in one day,” he said. “It’s, like, a record.”
The day began with a dense fog.
“We were very concerned that it was not going to lift by the time our buses went out, and we were really concerned about a potential accident,” Kindle said. “It’s very scary thinking that we are loading kids on a highway or a road with traffic coming up behind us and the potential that a vehicle would be coming too fast and all of a sudden see the bus — or not see the bus — and we would have a crash.”
That morning, the fog lifted in time for the buses to pick up students for the late start.
Also that morning, the National Weather Service forecast thunderstorms, and called a special webinar for schools at 11 a.m., Kindle said.
“I participated in the webinar, and what I found out was that Yankton was right on the edge of some very severe weather in Nebraska, just across the river at around four o’clock, and they weren’t sure if it would hit Yankton or not,” he said. “I also knew that we had other weather — wind snow and rain — coming.”
The decision was made to have a 2:30 p.m. early release.
“You know, those severe thunderstorms did materialize just across the river,” Kindle said. “They didn’t quite get here, but our weather did start picking up around four o’clock.”
The bottom line is keeping the students safe and the bus drivers safe, he said.
It’s important for parents to know that he supports their ability to decide when the weather has made roads in their area unsafe to drive, Kindle said.
“If there’s ever a doubt with a parent, and they’re not in agreement with a decision I made, I’m good with them keeping their kids home,” he said. “I’m good with them coming to get their kids earlier if they don’t think that I’m releasing early enough.”
Kindle knows from a personal experience years ago, when he was a school principal, just what can happen to school buses in bad weather.
One day, a snowstorm came sooner than predicted, and the buses were out in it returning students to their homes, he said.
“I was on my way home on highway 50 and I could not see a thing,” Kindle said. “When I got to where I lived west of town, there was a bus that was stranded, and there were kids on the bus.”
Kindle loaded the students into his vehicle and took them to his home to wait out the worst of the storm, he said.
“We made phone calls with parents, I ended up bringing the kids back to town and we got kids with parents,” Kindle said. “But it was very scary.”
Making a weather call is really about looking at the whole picture, he said.
“I want all of our kids to be safe at school and at the end of the day,” Kindle said. “Your kids are back at your home and they’re safe. That’s my goal.”
