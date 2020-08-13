VERMILLION — In spite of COVID-19, South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) was able to offer robust programming to the Vermillion area community and beyond.
From June 8-14 the organization presented “South Dakota Shakespeare Festival, at a Distance!” a socially-distanced, week-long celebration of all things Shakespeare. The Festival featured streamed access to SDSF’s productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (2019) and “Taming of the Shrew” (2014), a Red Bird Balloons Shakespearean scavenger hunt, Vermillion Public Library kids activities, and online learning programs with the National Music Museum.
Additionally, the SDSF created an “Online Resources” page, publishing links to Shakespeare performances from around the globe, scripts, family activities, and other digital resources pertaining to the life, work, and world of Shakespeare. In keeping with their values of access and inclusion, all programming was offered at no cost to the public.
Throughout the Festival week, over 6,000 people accessed SDSF Facebook posts, connecting audience members to resources, links, productions, and programs. Shakespeare programs offered through the Vermillion Public Library reached 419 people and the two streaming productions received 254 impressions and 84 views. Additionally, 10 youth from the Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Center viewed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and participated in a virtual talk-back with SDSF’s Executive Artistic Director, Chaya Gordon-Bland, and artists from the play’s production team, joining in from South Dakota, Connecticut and Alaska.
The SDSF thanked this season’s partnering organizations: the Vermillion Public Library, Vermillion Cultural Association, Red Bird Balloons, National Music Museum, and Hy-Vee.
In 2021 the SDSF officials say they look forward to coming back strong and reconnecting with audiences, artists and community with a face-to-face Festival.
More information: www.SDShakespearefestival.org.
