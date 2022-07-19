Numerous activities are planned for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this coming week:
THURSDAY, JULY 21
• 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
• 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 10-11:30 a.m. — CHRISTMAS LOCKBOX: Solve puzzles to open the locks which open the box and receive some prizes. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 5-6:30 p.m. — CHRISTMAS BINGO: Get in the Christmas spirit as you join the naturalists for some fun and prizes. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #1.
• 7-8 p.m. — CHALK PAINTING WOOD ORNAMENT: Create a Christmas ornament using chalk paint and stencil. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #1
SATURDAY, JULY 23
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — CHRISTMAS IN JULY
• 10-10:30 a.m. — Bike Decorating
• 10:30 a.m. — Bike Parade and Hayrides begin.
• 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Hayrides, Christmas crafts, and more. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater
• 2:30-4 p.m. — CHRISTMAS SCAVENGER HUNT AND NAME THAT CHRISTMAS CAROL: Learn some Christmas facts and see how many Christmas Carols you can identify. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
• 7-9 p.m. — HO, HO, HO HIKE, CHRISTMAS LIGHTING CONTEST, AND CHRISTMAS MOVIE: Join us for a hike and pick up some stocking stuffers, lighting contest winners will be announced along with a Christmas Movie. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE at Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
THURSDAY, JULY 28
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Teen Camp/Ages 11-14: Join the naturalists for outdoor activities, outdoor cooking, crafts, games, and more.
