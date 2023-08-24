Here were the winners of last weekend’s Riverboat Days raffle drawings:
Here were the winners of last weekend’s Riverboat Days raffle drawings:
• $500 Cash Prizes (4) — Scotty Borman, Pat Hansen, James Tews, Bill Klimisch
• Truxedo Cover — Beth Polreis
• $75 Walmart Gift Card — Emma Hamberger
• $250 Yankton Thrive Bucks — Ray Wagner
• Eat Your Way thru Yankton (4) — Tom Varilek, Becky Warhola, Frank Stefani, Brian Hamberger
• Aerial Missouri River Tour with Jake Hoffner — Pam Hamberger
• Aerial Missouri River Tour with John Otte — Scott Hanson
• 4 tickets – Escape 605 Axe Throwing & Escape Rooms — Marh Hanh
• 4 Tickets to Stampede — Mike Diede
• Tickets to Wild Water West in 2024 — Jean Prater
• $250 Slumberland Gift Card — Bill Klimisch
• Larrys Heating & Cooling Comfort Packages (5) — Tammy Thoene, Marcia Brevik, Jeanette Lammers, Vikie Bulian, Scott Hansen
• Great Shots VIP Golf Package — Jean Prater
• $50 Boat House Ax Throwing/Golf Simulator — Sharon Ehrhart
• 1-Massage by Heather Fillaus — Lisa Stadum
• Massages by Brynlyn Hamberger-Tranquility Massage (2) — Julie Dykstra, Cameo Diede
• Quilt by Michele Termansen — Sharon Mervick
• $30 Athleta Gift Cards (5) — Curt Norman, Becky Bosworth, Libby Ferdig, Curt Dykstra, Dana DeWitt,
• $50 Box Car Gift Card — Nancy Teachout
• $50 Kleinschmidt Meat Market Gift Card — Evan Tallman
• Brumate w/ 9th St Gift Card — Jean Prater
• $100 Cash Prize from Body Guard — Jordan Metzger
• Travel Kit from House of Brands — Joan Schild
• $50 Scheels Gift Cards (2) — Brian Hamberger, Brian Hansen
• AAA Annual Membership from AAA Travel — Cheryl Dawson
• Emergency Kit from AAA Travel — Janet Scheschligt
• River City Nutrition Gift Bag — Brynlyn Hamberger
• Mark Anderson Print — Yvonne Hauger
• Jolene Steffen Print — Lois Thomas
• Autographed Minnesota Twins Emilio Pagan Baseball — Rayette Cunningham
• Year-Round Brown Spray Tan and 100 Minutes Tanning — Adrianna Valadez
