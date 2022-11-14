City OKs Bid For Marne Creek Project

Yankton’s most visible scars of the 2019 bomb cyclone are finally set to be repaired.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 6-0 to approve a $4,059,654.93 bid to repair the Auld-Brokaw Trail and do bank stabilization work along Marne Creek.
Public Works Director Adam Haberman said this amount is somewhat above what was projected.
“In the 2022 and 2023 budgets, there’s a total of $4 million budgeted for this project,” he said. “(The) $59,654.93 is the overage of that $4 million that’s budgeted.”
Banner Engineering estimated a project cost of $3,610,313.24; but, this was made before the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing spike in inflation.
City Manager Amy Leon said the city is getting a good deal, even if it is a little over what was originally budgeted.
“I’m surprised that this is as close to our estimate as it is, given what we’ve seen lately in the bidding market,” she said. “I think this is a good bid, and that’s why we recommend approval.”
She said that the estimate came in the midst of a lengthy, and sometimes tedious, process.
“When you do these projects, we work with our engineer, it has to go to FEMA’s regional office and then it goes to the national office and sometimes at either level there’s changes,” she said. “We’ve gone through a couple of iterations, which is part of the reason for the time frame. I was frustrated throughout the project because, for a while, there wasn’t a lot of feedback during COVID from federal agencies, and I felt like we were losing time.”
Commissioner Mason Schramm tried to put the money situation into perspective.
“I just want the public to understand the process dealing with FEMA is slow,” he said. “To only be (1.5%) over our budget is really good. The engineer’s estimate is only good for so long. It’s hard to predict. I think this is all good. I just don’t want the public perception to be that the engineer was way off and we’re going to have to pay more even though FEMA could’ve provided more money if the timeline would’ve been condensed.”
Haberman added that this project will do much more than reset the banks and the trail to their pre-2019 state.
“This should be considered as ‘better than,’” he said. “They’ll repair those banks to hopefully withstand an event like that if it did happen again. It also includes trail replacement anywhere that trail was compromised or damaged. There will be trail replaced in those locations, not necessarily in the exact same location, but there will be trail at those locations.”
Schramm said he’s happy to see the wheels about to start turning on rehabbing the flood-damaged trail.
“It seems like it was a long, long time ago that the flooding happened,” he said. “It really wasn’t that long ago, but I know the people I’ve heard from, it’s always been in the back of their mind, ‘When can we get these trails back? When can we get this system back functioning?’ It’s exciting to see that this is getting closer.”
Commissioners Bridget Benson, Amy Miner and Nathan Johnson were all absent during Monday’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the board:
• voted to approve contracts for legal services and consulting on the CMAR (construction manager at risk) process in relation to the planned wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project;
• closed out projects on Jacqueline Drive and Jo Lane;
• approved the renewal of the city’s lease agreement with The Center;
• heard from Leon on issues with filling the Westside Park pond and requests for a railing around the duck pond island;
• approved the selection of KLJ Engineering for engineering services at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport;
• canceled the commission’s planned work session scheduled for Nov. 28.
