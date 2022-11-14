City OKs Bid For Marne Creek Project

A scene of the damage incurred to the lower end of the Auld-Brokaw Trail along Marne Creek by the 2019 bomb cyclone.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton’s most visible scars of the 2019 bomb cyclone are finally set to be repaired.

During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 6-0 to approve a $4,059,654.93 bid to repair the Auld-Brokaw Trail and do bank stabilization work along Marne Creek.  

