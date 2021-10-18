Local business leaders and employees will share their success stories as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month on Oct. 21 at the Old Mill, 106 Capitol St., Yankton. Registration and refreshments for America’s Recovery: Powered By Inclusion are from 8-9 a.m. The presentation is from 9-10:30 a.m.
If you have a disability and need an accommodation in order to attend this event, contact Jennifer Trenhaile at SD Rehabilitation Services at Jennifer.Trenhaile@state.sd.us or fax to (605) 668-3058. If you have questions, please call (605) 668-3050 and ask for Jennifer.
This event is sponsored by the Boards of Vocational Rehabilitation, Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, Statewide Independent Living Council and South Dakota Department of Human Services.
