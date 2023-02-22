Stewart School Students Have Positive Results With Therapy Dogs In School
Buy Now

Occupational Therapist Megan Hohenthaner and Paavo (left) with Physical Therapist (PT) Pam Fedders and Augie are shown in the PT room at Yankton’s Stewart Elementary School.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

Therapy dogs at a local elementary school have become more than just man’s best friend; they are also a best friend to many of the school’s students.

Beginning last year, Yankton’s Stewart Elementary School welcomed physical therapist Pam Fedders’ dog Augie (age 7) to its classrooms. This year, Stewart’s new occupational therapist, Megan Hohenthaner, started taking her therapy dog, Paavo (age 2), to school to interact with students a couple of days a week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.