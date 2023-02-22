Stewart School Students Have Positive Results With Therapy Dogs In School

Therapy dogs at a local elementary school have become more than just man’s best friend; they are also a best friend to many of the school’s students.
Beginning last year, Yankton’s Stewart Elementary School welcomed physical therapist Pam Fedders’ dog Augie (age 7) to its classrooms. This year, Stewart’s new occupational therapist, Megan Hohenthaner, started taking her therapy dog, Paavo (age 2), to school to interact with students a couple of days a week.
“We just had to get the correct paperwork in for the dogs,” Stewart School Principal Cody Lukkes, who was familiar with the use of therapy dogs, told the Press & Dakotan.
Naturally, the dogs are a hit with special education students, but Stewart’s teachers are also finding these furry friends have a positive impact on the school as a whole.
“Now, when I go pick up kids for physical therapy (PT), the first question is always, ‘Is Augie here?’” Fedders told the Press & Dakotan. “They’ve really impacted the kids in a positive way, excited about coming to therapy.”
Fedders and Hohenthaner can also use time with Augie or Paavo as positive reinforcement with their Individual Education Program (IEP) students, she said.
“Some of our kids with behaviors have earned time with the dogs, if they’ve gotten their stars for the day, and they choose to spend time with the dogs,” Fedders said.
Sometimes, when a child is having a bad day, being in the presence of the dogs has a mood-lifting effect.
“A couple of weeks ago, there was a little boy, who just came to school in a bad mood, had left school the previous day not having had the best day, and his teacher mentioned, ‘We’re having kind of an off day,’ so I brought Paavo to the classroom to get him,” Hohenthaner told the Press & Dakotan. “It just turned his whole day around. He was instantly in a much better mood and we spent time that day walking around the school with Paavo, showing him off to other people.”
The effect a dog can have on children — and adults — is profound, she said.
Augie spends a great part of her day helping students with their PT by retrieving the balls they throw, Fedders said, adding that the children may actually be developing their throwing, kicking and balancing skills.
“It’s purposeful when we use them; it’s a motivator,” Lukkes said. “Sometimes, Pam has kids working on throwing a ball, so (with Augie there) it becomes a game, but they’re working on a skill and don’t realize it.”
Both Paavo and Augie started out at a young age accompanying their owners to nursing homes. Seeing how well the dogs adapted to that environment, each owner decided to have her dog trained and tested as a therapy dog.
“The training involves a pretty intense (final) test that takes about an hour and a half,” Hohenthaner said. “It’s a lot of temperament (testing). The trainer would startle him, would watch him walk up and down a busy hallway and a quiet hallway, and she had her dog there as a distraction.”
In addition to being obedient and paying attention, therapy dogs must be calm when the owner is not present or walks away, Fedders said.
“You could walk away from them and they would stay there and they don’t get anxious without you,” she said. “They need to be not scared of people, they need to be social, but they also can’t be jumping when someone new comes into the room.”
Also, therapy dogs must maintain a certain number of volunteer visits to remain active, as well as stay current on all vaccines, Hohenthaner noted.
“Pam branched off a little more this year and talked to me about the ‘Tail Waggin’ Tutors’ program, where students read to dogs,” Lukkes said. “She comes in on Fridays on her day off, and right now second grade reads to Auggie.”
The program aims to allows students to practice reading to a dog in a relaxed and “dog-friendly” atmosphere, according to Therapy Dogs International (TDI). Typically, children selected for the program have difficulties reading and some associated self-esteem issues when reading aloud in front of classmates.
According to an article she read in Psychology Today, reading to a dog can improve literacy more than reading to an adult because the presence of the dog alleviates much of the anxiety associated with reading aloud, Fedders said.
The cheery effect of the dogs can be seen in all the students who interact with them, Lukkes said.
“I might be working with a kid that’s having problems, and they see the dog and it’s just like a switch,” he said. “Instead of an hour of (working through) behavior problems, we can alleviate it, sometimes in five minutes.”
