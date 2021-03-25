City Mulls Plans For Medicinal Marijuana

By Rob Nielsen
South Dakota’s Initiated measure 26 is just a few months away from its implementation on July 1.
With state guidance lacking, Yankton officials are cautiously pressing ahead with how the City of Yankton will administer the people’s will within city limits. Part of this push came Monday night as the City Commission held its second consecutive work session on marijuana policy, this time with a focus on medicinal marijuana.
“We wanted to get some very general feedback from the commission about parameters of what a medical marijuana license requirement could look like,” Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan Thursday. “I didn’t ask them to vote or give me any specifics, but I did ask them to tell me if we’re on the right track — ‘we’ meaning our internal cannabis team — in the way we were thinking about formulating the ordinance.”
She said the board discussed items such as the potential number of establishments, fees, security measures and other criteria — but with one caveat in mind.
“Whatever happens at the state level could still change our path of thinking,” she said.
Leon said the commissioners largely settled on a few items.
“The commission generally agrees that we should limit the number of establishments since we’re just looking at medical marijuana,” she said. “Also, the fees according to IM 26 need to be reasonable — that says we can set a reasonable fee associated with a license. The license fee isn’t where we’re going to make any revenue, but we want to be able to cover the cost of issuing the license and the background checks. We also talked about dimensional criteria and using some of the same things we use with other types of licenses, such as sexually orientated businesses, regarding where they can locate.”
She said that the meeting helped with moving the city forward.
“The direction that we came away with was enough that we can go back and start putting together the thumbnail outline of an ordinance,” she said. “Then we can bring it forward to them at a work session in April and start going through the details.”
Numerous attempts were made at building a regulatory structure for medicinal marijuana at the state level during the 2021 legislative session, but, these attempts came up short. Gov. Kristi Noem has expressed a desire for a special session to continue the discussion, but according to Leon, there was little direction from the state on setting a legal framework at the municipal level in the waning days of the session.
“We have not heard if they’re going to do a special session or not, or if we’re just waiting for rules from the Department of Revenue,” she said. “The Municipal League has said they’ll give us some guidance when they have it, but they’re waiting to hear more from the state too.”
She added that this lack of communication comes at a time when there have already been some informal inquiries about setting up dispensaries in the city.
“I have heard some discussion about it, but I haven’t had serious conversations,” she said. “We’ve had inquiries at this point, but not serious development discussions.”
In the meantime, Leon said the city will continue to plug away.
“We are going to start working on the thumbnail of our ordinance and then keep our ear to the ground — anything that we hear from the state might change the direction we’re headed,” she said. “Once we get something drafted, we’ll be farming it out to the commission. Then we need to start talking through each portion of that ordinance to see what the commission wants to keep and what they don’t.”
She hopes to have a first reading done in May, with decisions to be made on possible ordinances in June.
