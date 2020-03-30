• A report was received at 3:29 p.m. Friday of theft on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 8:18 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:09 a.m. Saturday of a fight on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:45 a.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 6:46 a.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:32 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on W. 4th St.
• A report was received at 12:40 p.m. Saturday of the theft of items from the apartment of a deceased person on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 1:03 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 3:54 p.m. Sunday of a fight on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 5:22 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 6:16 p.m. Sunday of a fight on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 12:59 a.m. Monday of vandalism on E. 6th St.
• A report was received at 10:22 a.m. Monday of the theft of a three-wheel bike on W. 8th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:50 a.m. Friday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
