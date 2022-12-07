CASES DISPOSED:
November 12-18, 2022
Andres Renteria, 44038 302nd St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Ashley Marie McGill, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25; Use electronic device while driving; $178.50.
Isaac Christian Dooley, 416 Douglas Ave., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Lacohn Marie Anderson, Norfolk, Neb.; Insufficient number personal flotation device; Dismissed by prosecutor; Rules governing motor boats; $216.50; Jail sentence of 5 days suspended; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by complaint; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by information.
Patrick Hauge, Watertown; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended; Three years probation; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Samual Jason Gilkerson, 308 W. 3rd St., Apt. 302, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Talia Rosemarie Christ, 613 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Steven Gregory Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gary Gullikson, 510 Broadway Ave., Unit B, Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jason Michael Waddell, 30884 436th Ave., Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Patrick Gary Highstrom, 3215 Aurora Street, Yankton; Forgery; $217.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 93 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Davian James Lee Zephier, Wagner; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Armando Ferdinand Aranda, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 108, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Zachary Michael McCoy, Belden, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Naseb Warsame, 709 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $546.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Ray Jackson, 301 Bunker Lane, #23, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Venessa Leigh Teegarden, 1406 Bel Air Road, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brent Anthony Frier, Wakonda; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jordan Prane Sudbeck, Madison; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Marina Perez Rodriguez, 117 Privet St., Yankton; Establishment of speed zones; $97.50.
Timothy Herchenroether, 106 Violet Drive, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Kyumars Asari, Regina, SK; Overweight on axle; $653.50.
Wilmer Ervin Frohreich, 639 Augusta, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Lisa Lakin, Freeman; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Vincent Purzol, South Yankton, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Roger Anthony Saul, Niobrara, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joann Catherine Heimes, 503 E. 13th Street, Yankton; Failure to obey traffic control device; $126.50.
Shawn Lein Arpan, Springfield; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Dace Steven Brave, Vermillion; Possession of alcohol by minor; $250.
Ricky DeWayne Walker, Selma, Ala.; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 5 days credit; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Travis Phillips, 123 Nome Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Troy David Kortan, 2308 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Hamed N. Al Ramadan, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Kargo John Feimer, 43118 SD Highway 52, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jaylen James, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $132.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Michael Chamness, Sioux Falls; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Andre Jerome Jones, Junior, homeless, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Xavier Elias-Aguilar, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 14, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Shawna Marie Flemming, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kay Shutt, 112 Sauger Lane, Yankton; Establishment of speed zones; $137.50.
Jennifer Louise Bartel, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Leonard Ray Johnson, Springfield; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Jerry Lee Woodard, Lesterville; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ray Anthony Jackson, 301 Bunker Lane #23, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shawna Flemming, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tayah Waldera, Alexandria; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Jack T. Ware, Shaftsbury, Vt.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Michael Ray Selwyn, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Richard Joseph Barone, Atwater, Ohio; Unlawful possession small game/fish; $157.50.
Donald Lewis, 2916 Broadway Ave., Apt. 103, Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; $300 fine; $300 fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; $500 restitution; Jail sentence of 90 days suspended; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Sheldon J. Pascoe, 811 Picotte St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Richard Joseph Barone, Atwater, Ohio; Trespass to hunt, non-resident (unknowing); $157.50.
John Ward Griffith, Springfield, Mo.; Grand theft; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sheldon J. Pascoe, 811 Picotte St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Bond – no contact terms – misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Ray Anthony Jackson, 301 Bunker Lane #23, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01.
Andre Jones, Junior, homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Patrick Gary Highstrom, 3215 Aurora Street, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years; Forgery; $2,574.19; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information.
Dale Dawson, 43225 SD Hwy 50, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
