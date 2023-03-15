• On Feb. 2, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Vern Hanson, 66, of Bloomfield, contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle striking his mailbox a short time earlier in the morning. Based on the investigation of the scene, the vehicle appeared to be a semi-truck and trailer. Hanson noted he observed an Anderson Trucking truck and trailer when returning to his residence from Bloomfield. The Deputy searched the surrounding Bloomfield area but was unable to locate any semi-trucks or trailers with apparent damage. The Deputy contacted Anderson Trucking and advised them of the possible situation involving one of their trailers. At approximately 1300 hours, Jacob Doescher, 28, of Laurel, semi-truck driver for Anderson Trucking, contacted the KCSO regarding damaging the mailbox. Doescher admitted to hitting the mailbox but didn’t know about it until his employer had him check the trailer. Doescher and Hanson both agreed to exchange information regarding the damaged mailbox.
• On March 8, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a belated report of trees being cut down and removed from Niobrara city property without permission. The trees were reported to have been cut down between approximately one month and a couple weeks ago. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded and observed the trees to have recently been cut down on the northwest side of Niobrara near the Golf Course and ball fields. Debris was still strewn about and partially into Elm Street as it appeared the trees were cut into smaller, more transportable, pieces. Reports indicated the suspect to be a white male, possibly with red hair; driving a red and white pickup with a flatbed, possibly with a South Dakota license plate. If citizens have any further suspect information or see any further suspicious activity, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261.
