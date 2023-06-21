Labor Pains
These students graduated from the two-week Yankton Manufacturing Academy and the one-week Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) training camp programs on June 9.  The programs are designed to introduce young people into new professional fields and give them skills to help address ongoing labor shortages.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Some recent graduates in Yankton didn’t wear caps and gowns, but they left with very important certificates in their hands.

The ceremony honored the 10 graduates of the two-week Yankton Manufacturing Academy (YMA) and the five graduates of the weeklong Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) training camp.

