Some recent graduates in Yankton didn’t wear caps and gowns, but they left with very important certificates in their hands.
The ceremony honored the 10 graduates of the two-week Yankton Manufacturing Academy (YMA) and the five graduates of the weeklong Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) training camp.
They were all high school students or recent graduates, learning skills for future careers or immediate jobs. And in an extremely tight job market, employers are looking for workers wherever they can find them.
Gwen Maag, a nursing instructor with Avera Education, led the CNA training camp. The new CNAs can literally walk into any health care facility and start work immediately, she noted.
“CNAs are in high demand. We need people with boots on the ground,” she said.
The workforce shortage has hit across all fields, from manufacturing and agriculture to teaching and health care to retail stores and hospitality services. As a result, existing businesses can’t meet their current needs while new businesses may not move to the region.
Shortages are even worse in specialized skills, which is where RTEC has played a key role for the Yankton region.
RTEC — the Regional Technical Education Center — was formed in 2004 and has provided customized job training for nearly two decades. The site brings together a partnership of area businesses, technical institutes and the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.
The annual YMA not only teaches skills but exposes young people to local opportunities, said RTEC Director Monte Gulick.
“We’re hopeful that it gets the kids thinking. We planted a few questions with (the students) so they started talking with the manufacturers,” he said. “But then the young people took it from there. They asked what they can look forward to on the job, and at the end, they asked about starting wages for those jobs.”
The group toured seven manufacturing plants, seeing first-hand the high-tech aspect of the businesses. The YMA participants also learned not only assembly line work but also accounting, sales, marketing, human resources and engineering.
PERSONAL GROWTH
Besides hands-on skills, Gulick noted the personal growth and self-confidence shown by the students. He pointed to Connor Nickles, who was selected as the YMA’s “Outstanding Student.”
“This is Connor’s third year at the academy. He can come one more year,” Gulick said. “When he first came as an eighth grader, we did a lot of work to make sure he got where he needed to be. But this year, he really knew what was going on and was helping other students. It’s great to see that growth and maturity in him.”
Three of the CNA graduates spoke with the Press & Dakotan, saying they gained a great deal of self-confidence during their week of training. Brilie Mayer and Saige Jorgensen both attend Vermillion High School, while Autumn Rouse recently graduated from Freeman Academy High School.
Mayer thought the CNA training camp would provide direction for her interest in the medical field. “This week, I got to really know what people had going on in their lives and being compassionate toward each other,” she said.
Jorgensen also wants to pursue health care. She may use her new CNA skills to work in a nursing home with an eventual goal of a medical field. She also became more comfortable interacting with a wide variety of people.
“I got a feeling of what it could be like (in the field),” she said. “I would recommend it.”
Rouse, a recent Freeman Academy graduate, has enrolled in the sonography program at Southeast Technical Institute. The RTEC program confirmed her desire to enter health care.
“I’m having more empathy for what people are going through,” she said.
Maag views the RTEC program as a launching pad, hoping the graduates explore various fields.
“I want to tell one of our graduates, ‘Why not check into nursing programs?’ She would be an amazing nurse,” Maag said. “If you give these kids the opportunity, they will tell their friends who then come to this (RTEC) program.”
SEEING SHORTAGES FIRSTHAND
Doug Ekeren of Yankton sees the workforce shortage from a variety of angles. He serves as president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, as an RTEC board member and as past president of the Yankton School Board and the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce. He has also served on the state Board of Technical Education, which oversees South Dakota’s technical institutes and vocational programs.
For Ekeren, the workforce shortage in health care has reached epic proportions with growing demand for all jobs. At the same time, the field has seen more retirees and those who left the profession because of the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons.
“As soon as we can get people exposed to health care, they can consider it as a career option. We’re an aging society, and we’re going to need more health care workers in the future,” he said.
“The CNAs are in the center of the front lines as far as health care and home care services. We need people for either short-term or long-term career path.”
Training helps people sort out their options, Ekeren said. They may confirm their interest in a career, or they may discover something isn’t for them before they invest money in more education, he said.
“And that’s OK. It works well for the person either way,” he said.
For Ekeren, RTEC represents the dramatic change in the American workplace.
“When you have less than 2% unemployment, there are more openings than there are people to fill them,” he said. “It does show why we are supportive of this (RTEC) type of venture. We support education in general, and we have a variety of programs, from internships to scholarships, to help people go down that new career path.”
Avera, a Catholic health care system, faces labor issues like any other business, Ekeren said.
“If you’re going to be competitive and capture future workers, you have to make an investment up front,” he said. “It’s not only in building relationships and creating an environment where people want to be part of it. Businesses also need to put out the dollars, to make that investment to help workers pay for the education and training so they become part of the system.”
WINNING PRAISE
A state official at the recent RTEC ceremony praised Yankton’s workforce effort. Keynote speaker Nick Wendell has served as executive director of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education since the board’s inception in fall 2017.
By RTEC and other means, Yankton has taken the initiative in growing its own workforce, Wendell said.
“I think it’s a testament to the investment made by Yankton and its business community,” he said. “You’re seeing private companies working with these partnerships.”
At times, workers find barriers to a new job or career change, Wendell said. He agreed with Ekeren that private businesses are increasingly offering scholarships or providing the training themselves.
Those incentives not only attract workers but also provide a powerful reason to stay on the job, Wendell said.
“That’s what a program like RTEC says about your community,” he noted. “You’re saying, ‘We’re aggressive in getting more people and helping them get the skills they need.’”
The YMA and CNA training are ways of developing the future labor pool, Wendell said.
“I really like the academy,” he said. “These kinds of opportunities help young people explore possible careers, separating out areas they don’t want to enter and those they didn’t realize.”
While they remain flexible, young people are making career decisions at an earlier age, Wendell said.
“If we can reach them in their freshman and sophomore year (of high school), we can plant the seeds and show them the opportunities in manufacturing and technical fields,” he said.
“They see what those opportunities look like. A certain career may get on their short list, or they may cross it off their list. They might try something else and find a new interest.”
BECOMING BETTER PERSONS
For Yankton Thrive’s Rita Nelson, her job as workforce development director takes on different aspects. She helps workers learn about opportunities in the Yankton region. In that way, they may be attracted to Yankton and also receive encouragement to stay rather than relocate.
While the free RTEC summer academies are important, many other opportunities exist through jobs, internships and mentorships, Nelson said.
“If they want to be an accountant, engineer, software development or as a technician such as in lab or research, these careers are available in health care, manufacturing as well as many other industries,” she said. “Therefore, these opportunities to see, experience and learn will help our regional youth expand their perspectives and become more aware of the multiple career paths available to them.”
YMA participants can attend the sessions for up to four years, receiving Career and Technical Education (CTE) credit for two years, Gulick said. Of this year’s 10 students, three were attending for their third year, two for their second year and the remainder marking their first time.
“We try to improve it every year,” he said. “We try to find what they really like and what they may not care so much about. This year, it was slanted more toward the manufacturing skills, and we took out the entrepreneurial aspect.”
Those efforts pay off for all involved.
“Just basically, they really enjoy it,” Gulick said. “They like what they learned.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.