A red flag warning has been issued for the entire Yankton area Tuesday as warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity could create dangerous grassland fire conditions.
The warning on Tuesday runs from noon-9 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected.
The red flag warning has been posted for much of southern South Dakota, a large swath of central Nebraska and the northwest corner of Iowa.
Temperatures in the Yankton area are expected to rise into the mid to upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday, with windy conditions anticipated both days. Relative humidity could dip to 15% or less.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has issued a temporary burn ban that will go into effect Tuesday and continue through at least Wednesday.
With most of the snow in the Yankton area melted, dry conditions have once again become an issue. A red flag warning was issued for the area this past Saturday due to warm and windy conditions, coupled with dormant vegetation.
Saturday produced a couple of fires in Yankton County, according to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles.
He said Lesterville firefighters responded to a call when a powerline was knocked down and the sparks started a fire that spread into some trees.
There was also a grassfire inside Yankton itself, Nickles noted.
“A discarded cigarette butt in a yard started the yard on fire,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “It spread to the deck of the house and did some damage to the deck.”
In fact, house yards — even in town — may offer ideal conditions for small grassfires to ignite.
“Conditions are perfect (for fire) right now (in yards),” Nickles said. “Some of the areas are starting to green up, but there is still a lot of dead stuff.
“Something we want people to keep in mind is, we had a lot of dead yards last year from the drought — people gave up watering. That stuff is all out there. Until it gets removed and new grass gets replaced, that’s going to be an issue. Plus, there are a lot of leaf piles in bushes and things like that, so the fuel is out there. We’ve just got to be careful with it.”
As always, rural controlled burns in the springtime remain a big concern. Nickles cautioned that, because it’s still mid-April, some fields likely aren’t firm enough to support the weight of larger fire trucks.
“There’s going to be some areas, at least for another week or so, where fields are going to be too soft for bigger trucks to get in,” he said. “That’s where our small side-by-side vehicles will be used.”
He added that it’s essential to constantly check on the weather conditions, which can vary greatly and suddenly.
Last Saturday’s red flag warning was a good example. “That (warning) showed up in the middle of the day,” Nickles said. “Lately, we’re checking that a couple of times a day.
“You can’t just check in the morning and think it’s going to be like that all day. Any time of the day you want to burn, you should call in and check (conditions).”
Those planning to conduct controlled burns are advised to notify Yankton Dispatch not only to alert local firefighters of your plans but also to check on conditions and if burning is even permitted on that day.
Unseasonably warm temperatures and breezy weather are expected to continue into Thursday.
Conditions are forecast to improve Friday as a cold front arrives, dropping temperatures closer to normal Friday and into the weekend, with chances of rain Friday and Saturday.
