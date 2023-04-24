At its meeting Monday, Yankton’s City Commission heard Summit Activities Center (SAC) task force recommendations to get the facility on track financially.
After meeting regularly for months, Yankton’s SAC task force officially submitted its recommendations to commissioners. The task force was convened last year when the commission was considering shutting down the fitness facility, which it shares jointly with the Yankton School District, due to rising costs.
The task force was formed as a way for citizens who support the SAC to come up with ideas to increase revenues.
The long list of recommendations, some of which have already been implemented, took City Manager Amy Leon about 15 minutes to read all the way through. The task force’s complete meeting notes are available by contacting the City of Yankton. The livestream of Monday’s meeting is available to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4k1I2wiLCzg.
“(There’s) nothing necessary for you to vote on this evening, commissioners, but (these are) things for you to take into consideration and recommendations from the SAC task force for you to digest and make some decisions on as we move forward,” she said. “As we started talking as a task force, we immediately made some changes to SAC operations, primarily things that could be done with very minimal or no budget implications.”
Not every task force member agreed with all the recommendations, she said.
“We made some physical changes to the hallway and backstairs, so there is some real separation now between Yankton High School (YHS) as well as the SAC, so we’re not having folks move in between the two facilities,” Leon said. “We did some painting, some cleaning up, installed some new flooring and just started utilizing the heck out of the Yankton College office space for fitness classes.”
There are opportunities to play pickleball in the ancillary gym in the morning for members, and on Fridays, fruit and coffee is available in the lobby, she said.
“We created a day pass with the help of our utility department so folks that move to Yankton and hook up their utilities can try the SAC and the Huether Family Aquatics Center (HFAC) (free),” Leon said. “We’re also going to work with our friends at the Yankton Community Library to have a day pass, so you can check out a day pass to the SAC or the HFAC — so, breaking down a few barriers.”
For city residents, library cards are free, she said.
Marketing materials now have QR codes so interested individuals can scan the code and have information, surveys and promotions appear directly on their screens, Leon said.
“We tried to be intentional about putting the SAC more in the forefront of citizens’ minds,” she said. “For example, entering the SAC float in the homecoming parade in the fall of 2022.”
An important goal of the SAC task force was to find ways of rewarding existing members while also incentivizing new ones, Leon said.
Task force member Brian Hunhoff, who was recently elected to the City Commission and will be sworn in at its May meeting, thanked officials for giving citizens the opportunity to make the SAC work.
“There is one thing that’s not in the memo on the task force recommendations that I think a majority of the task force does agree with me should be added,” Hunhoff said. “We would like to ask the City Commission to consider converting our task force into a permanent city committee that meets perhaps quarterly just to review progress that’s being made at the Summit.”
SAC task force member Brian Bertsch talked about changes in cost recovery over the last year.
“Cost recovery in 2019 was 60%. The transfer from the general fund was $337,000,” he said. “A year ago, the anticipated need from the general fund was going to be $600,000 for budget year 2022. The last number that we saw as a task force was about $367,000, only $37,000 more than it was in 2019.”
The SAC is alive and well, Bertsch said, adding that the number of visits last month had doubled from the number of visits for the same time last year.
Task force member Charlie Gross said that the city will still have to consider how GreatLIFE (fitness club) fits in to the whole picture. There were no recommendations on this topic, he said.
“A number of us think that it’s not fair to the city, that we should be getting more, because previously, if you had a golf membership, you also had to have a summit membership,” he said. “Now, if I have a golf membership from GreatLIFE, I get into the summit free or for $1.50 a visit.”
Mayor Stephanie Moser cautioned against setting any benchmarks until the changes implemented have had some time to take effect.
“We didn’t get to where we were overnight, and we certainly aren’t going to get to where we want to go overnight either,” she said. “This is going to be something that we’re looking at continuously — definitely — every year as the budget comes up.”
No action was taken by city commissioners on the SAC recommendations Monday night.
Also Monday the commission:
• proclaimed the week of April 23-29, 2023, as National Library Week;
• announced the retirement of Park Superintendent Brian Frick.
• heard ideas at its work session for attracting and retaining volunteer firefighters.
• approved hearings and scheduled requests pertaining to several liquor and malt beverage licenses.
