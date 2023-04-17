The Wednesday Drive and Diners Car Club will be headed for Wieblehaus Recreation in Crofton, Nebraska, Wednesday, April 19.
Club members will meet at the Casey’s Convenience Store at 23rd and Broadway east on McDonald’s in Yankton at 6 p.m. and leave promptly for Wiebelhaus Recreation at 6:30 p.m.
