South Dakota health officials hope the Care19 app will be a game changer with efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last month, Gov. Kristi Noem announced the launch of the Care19 app, a tracking tool the South Dakota Department of Health (SD DOH) wants residents to use to in the fight against COVID-19.
The app was slow to gain traction because, initially, it was only available for iPhone users. Now available for Apple (Apple Store) and Android (Play Store) phones, it has been downloaded by more than 18,000 South Dakotans in the few weeks in which it has been available.
The free app helps people track their movements in case they test positive for the COVID-19, and requires no input from the user.
Though there are other apps associated with arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Care19, initially developed for North Dakota, has been adapted for use by South Dakotans.
“South Dakota chose this app because of the positive recommendation of the state of North Dakota and easy access to the app’s developers as well as the opportunity to provide input on future versions and updates,” Derrick Haskins, communications director at the SD DOH, told the Press & Dakotan. “This app will provide us with an additional tool to help investigate cases of COVID-19 in our state in order to slow the spread of the virus.”
Identifying contacts is key to slowing the spread of coronavirus, he said.
When someone tests positive for COVID-19, health department personnel must identify everyone who came into contact with that individual and test them all. Infected individuals self-isolate until they are clear of the COVID-19 disease, thus slowing the virus’ spread.
By recording a history of locations, the Care19 app helps contact tracking, a task that can become difficult with the type of large-scale testing being proposed in connection the novel coronavirus.
“Typically, our disease investigators rely on what the positive individuals remember about the places they visit,” Haskins said. “The app helps the positive individual provide us with a more accurate picture of places the positive person may have visited while able to transmit the virus.”
The Care19 app only requires access to a phone’s location data. When the app is installed, it generates a unique code for that phone and begins tracking that phone’s general location. Data is only shared through the anonymous code if the user contracts the virus.
“You will not be asked to provide any personally identifiable information within the app,” Haskins said. “Location data will only be shared with the Department of Health if you consent upon testing positive for COVID-19.”
Also, the user can delete the data if they choose.
“Users can opt out at any time,” Haskins said. “If an individual tests positive, it is only at that time that Department of Health staff will ask if they are using the Care19 app and if they will consent to provide their location history to help with contact tracing.”
Since its launch, users have reported issues with the app involving the accuracy of its recorded location history, and the app has undergone some updates.
“As with any application that is under development, issues are identified and updates are provided as appropriate.” Haskins said. “For example, the app has recently been updated to allow users to delete errant locations that may have been recorded.”
So far, the SD DOH has not had a COVID-19 case in which the infected individual reported using the Care19 app, Haskins said, but in the rapidly evolving situation with the virus, state officials believe this tool will be a real asset.
